China’s MOC to stabilize and expand auto consumption

Friday, 03 February 2023 10:53:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Xu Xingfeng, director of the Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion at China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC), has stated that the MOC will cooperate with related government departments to stabilize and expand automobile consumption. In particular, they will focus on the following four areas: to stabilize the consumption of new vehicles, to support the consumption of new energy vehicles, to expand the circulation of second-hand cars, and to promote car liquidation and renewal.

“Through the implementation of policy incentives and measures, the MOC will ensure automobile consumption will be maintained in a good environment, so as to give full play to its driving role in overall consumption,” said by Xu Xingfeng.