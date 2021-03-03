China’s local home appliance retail sales down 11.3% in 2020

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:50:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s local home appliance retail sales amounted to RMB 705.6 billion ($109 billion) in 2020, down 11.3 percent year on year, according to the data issued by All View Cloud (AVC), a big data integrated solution provider in China focused on the smart home sector. In particular, air conditioner sales declined by 21.9 percent, color TV sales decreased by 11.7 percent, sales of kitchen household appliances and washing machines were down by 7.7 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, all year on year. However, sales of dishwashers, micro steaming and baking machines, vacuum cleaners, electric heaters and intelligent toilets saw year-on-year rises. For instance, dishwasher and micro steaming and baking machine sales indicated year-on-year rises of 25.3 percent and 45.4 percent in the given year.

In 2020, China exported 3.39 billion units of home appliances, up 14.2 percent amid the effective control of Covid-19 in China, the negative impact of Covid-19 in overseas markets and China’s orderly home appliance supply chain.