﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s local home appliance retail sales down 11.3% in 2020

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:50:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s local home appliance retail sales amounted to RMB 705.6 billion ($109 billion) in 2020, down 11.3 percent year on year, according to the data issued by All View Cloud (AVC), a big data integrated solution provider in China focused on the smart home sector. In particular, air conditioner sales declined by 21.9 percent, color TV sales decreased by 11.7 percent, sales of kitchen household appliances and washing machines were down by 7.7 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, all year on year. However, sales of dishwashers, micro steaming and baking machines, vacuum cleaners, electric heaters and intelligent toilets saw year-on-year rises. For instance, dishwasher and micro steaming and baking machine sales indicated year-on-year rises of 25.3 percent and 45.4 percent in the given year.

In 2020, China exported 3.39 billion units of home appliances, up 14.2 percent amid the effective control of Covid-19 in China, the negative impact of Covid-19 in overseas markets and China’s orderly home appliance supply chain.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
04  Mar

Stocks of main steel products in China up 14.6% in late Feb, HRC up most
01  Mar

China’s steel sector PMI rises in Feb, outlook for March also positive
24  Feb

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.75 percent
23  Feb

NBS: New house prices in China’s first-tier cities up 0.6% in Jan from Dec