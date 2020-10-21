﻿
English
China’s HRC output slows down in September

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 14:15:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 15.451 million mt, up 16.4 percent year on year, which was 2.8 percentage points slower than the increase rate in August. Moreover, month-on-month the output of HRC declined by two percent.

Average local HRC prices in China decreased by around 4.97 percent during the month in question as demand for the peak season was not as good as market players had expected, according to the SteelOrbis data. Prices have started to increase in October, which will likely stimulate production of HRC to some extent.

In the January-September period of this year, China’s HRC production rose by 4.5 percent year on year to 195.041 million mt.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in September reached 3.334 million mt, up by 2.1 percent year on year, which was 3.2 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in August. CRC production rose by 1.4 percent year on year to 27.281 million mt in the January-September period of the current year.


