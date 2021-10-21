China’s HRC output shows much smaller fall in Sept than seen in longs

Thursday, 21 October 2021 15:10:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China’s HRC output reached 14.181 million mt, down 9.2 percent compared to the same month last year, but only down 0.76 percent compared to August according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the rebar segment, output lost 24.7 percent on year and was down 12 percent on month. Average local HRC prices in China moved up first in September, while moving down later in the month. Weaker-than-expected demand by the end of the month exerted a negative impact on prices.

In the January-September period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 137.759 million mt, up 8.0 percent year on year, which was 2.6 percentage points slower than the increase rate in the January-August period.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first nine months of the current year reached 32.451 million mt, up by 14.4 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in the first eight months this year.

In September, CRC output amounted to 3.588 million mt, up 1.3 percent year on year and down 0.14 percent month on month.