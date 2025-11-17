China’s FAI decreases by 1.7 percent in January-October 2025

In the January-October period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 40.8914 trillion ($5.8 trillion), down 1.7 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first ten months, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 0.1 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In October alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 1.62 percent month on month.