 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s crude steel output up 0.6 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 09:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In March this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 75.29 million mt, 92.84 million mt and 134.42 million mt, increasing by 3.1 percent, 4.6 percent and 8.3 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-March period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 216.28 million mt, 259.33 million mt and 358.74 million mt, increasing by 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent, and 6.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In early April (April 1-10) this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.197 million mt, up 3.4 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.4% in early April, stocks also up

16 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 2.0 percent week-on-week

15 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 2.4 percent week-on-week

08 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 2.6 percent week-on-week

01 Apr | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in February

28 Mar | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio declines to 72.63% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.4 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News