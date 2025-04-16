China’s crude steel output up 0.6 percent in Q1

In March this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 75.29 million mt, 92.84 million mt and 134.42 million mt, increasing by 3.1 percent, 4.6 percent and 8.3 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-March period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 216.28 million mt, 259.33 million mt and 358.74 million mt, increasing by 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent, and 6.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In early April (April 1-10) this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.197 million mt, up 3.4 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.