 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s crude steel output in June lowest so far this year, down 3% in H1

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 14:34:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In June this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 71.91 million mt, 83.18 million mt and 127.84 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent, declining by 9.2 percent and rising by 1.8 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The year-on-year drop in crude steel output in June was the highest this year and output is expected to remain below 85 million mt for a few months ahead. As compared to May, crude steel production lost 3.89 percent as more mills started maintenance at the beginning of the offseason for demand. Also, mills using EAFs had to cut utilization rates due to high local scrap prices and losses compared to the improved profits of producers using iron ore for steel production.

Though weak local demand is the main reason behind the production declines in China, the pressure from the export market also increased with June export shipments falling below 10 million mt.

In the January-June period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 434.68 million mt, 514.83 million mt and 734.38 million mt, decreasing by 0.8 percent, declining by 3.0 percent, and increasing by 4.6 percent year on year, respectively.

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early July (July 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.097 million mt, down 1.5 percent compared to late June (June 21-30) this year, following a 0.9 percent drop in late June. In July, steel production in China will continue to decline and market sources predict around 80-82 million mt of crude steel production during the month partially due to official production cuts in Tangshan and Shanxi.


Tags: Crude Steel China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

UNESID: Spanish steel output up 0.5 percent in May 2025 from April

16 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.5% in early July, stocks decrease

16 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

15 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel to double US crude steel production within five years

10 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel reports stable crude steel output from Indian operations in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 14% rise in crude steel output in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News