﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.5 percent in H1 as demand slows

Friday, 15 July 2022 10:29:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 438.93 million mt, 526.88 million mt and 667.14 million mt, decreasing by 4.7 percent, 6.5 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Slowdown of demand due to the Covid-19 restrictions in spring and poor off-season consumption in June have weighed on steel production in China.

In June alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 76.88 million mt, 90.73 million mt and 118.42 million mt, up 0.5 percent, down 3.3 percent and 2.3 percent, year on year. On a monthly basis all figures posted decrease - by 4.5 percent, 6.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat China Far East Production 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 7.9 percent in May from April

22 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-May

21 Jun | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up in May from Apr, down 8.7% in Jan-May

15 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by three percent in January-April

20 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest produces less pig iron and crude steel output in Q1

16 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.3 percent in January-April

16 May | Steel News

Sangang Minguang’s net profit up 55.69 percent for 2021

27 Apr | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher sales revenues for Q1

26 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.7 percent in January-March

22 Apr | Steel News