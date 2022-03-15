﻿
China’s crude steel output decreases by 10 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 09:55:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 132.13 million mt, 157.96 million mt and 196.71 million mt, decreasing by 10.8 percent, 10.0 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).


