China’s Baowu Group’s crude steel output totals 61.47 million mt in H1

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:26:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group has announced that its crude steel output amounted to 61.47 million mt in the first half this year, while it posted an operating revenue of RMB 496.2 billion ($73.6 billion), and a gross profit and a net profit of RMB 32.62 billion ($4.8 billion) and RMB 27.53 billion ($4.1 billion) respectively for the given period.

In 2021, Baowu Group’s crude steel output reached 120 million mt, ranking first in the world.

In 2020, its crude steel output totaled 115 million mt, ranking first in the global market for the first time.

$1 = RMB 6.7411