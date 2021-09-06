﻿
English
China’s auto sales expected to total 1.711 million units in Aug, down 8.2%

Monday, 06 September 2021 11:04:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to total 1.711 million units in August of the current year, down 21.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.2 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, in August, passenger vehicle sales and commercial vehicle sales are expected to indicate year-on-year decreases of 17.5 percent and 43.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the sales of auto vehicles in China are expected to amount to 16.467 million mt in the first eight months this year, up 13.1 percent year on year, while passenger vehicle sales and commercial vehicle sales are expected to indicate year-on-year rises of 15.1 percent and 5.4 percent in the given period, respectively.


