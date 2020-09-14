﻿
China’s auto dealer inventory warning index indicates improvement in August

Monday, 14 September 2020 14:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 52.8 percent in August, 9.9 percentage points lower than 62.7 percent recorded in July, while 0.5 percentage points lower than that recorded in the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, the year-on-year and month-on-month declines in auto dealer inventory warning index in August signaled the improvement in auto circulation industry, while the traditional offseason in July and August still negatively affected the market.

CADA thought the auto sales are expected to see continuous rises amid the traditional peak season as demand for auto will improve when new semester is coming and more people are getting married in golden autumn. Moreover, the Beijing Motor Show will exert a positive impact on auto sales.


