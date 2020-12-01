China’s auto dealer inventory warning index higher in Nov

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 12:39:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 60.5 percent in November this year, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 54.1 percent recorded in October, while 2.0 percentage points lower than the percentage recorded in the same month of the previous year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, the national shopping festival on November 11, the international automobile exhibition in Guangzhou and sales of new energy vehicles in rural areas exerted a positive impact on the demand for automobiles. However, the cold weather and sporadic COVID-19 cases have negatively affected consumption of cars to some extent.

As the end of the year is approaching, there will be more sales promotion activities in December, which will likely push up auto sales in the given month.