Tuesday, 02 November 2021 13:41:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto consumption index stood at 66.1 percent in October, 1.5 percentage points higher compared to 64.6 points recorded in September, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, the supply shortage of chips has eased to some degree, and postponed demand has started to be released, and so auto sales in the fourth quarter are expected to be better than in the third quarter.