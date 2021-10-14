China officially announces winter steel production cuts

Thursday, 14 October 2021 15:28:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Chinese authorities have announced their winter steel production cuts program for 2021-2022, indicating the expected tightening restrictions for the first quarter of 2022.

The winter production restrictions will be implemented in Beijing, Tianjin, and in the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong and Henan (2+26 cities), aiming to cut emissions. The period of restrictions will be November 15, 2021 to March 15, 2022.

During the first stage, from November 15 until December 31, mills will have to complete their crude steel reduction tasks. While from January 1, 2022, until March 15, 2022, they will have to reduce pollutant quantities amid production restrictions (a reduction rate not less than 30 percent of crude steel output in the same period last year). These restrictions are in line with the preliminary plan seen in September.