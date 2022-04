Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:40:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China exported 676,000 motor vehicles, up 57.2 percent year on year; while it imported 225,000 motor vehicles in the given period, down 4.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on April 13.

In March alone, China exported 199,000 motor vehicles and imported 72,000 vehicles, up 32.6 percent and 2.86 percent, year on year, respectively.