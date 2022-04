Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:13:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 63.6 percent in March this year, up 8.1 percentage points year on year, while rising by 7.5 percentage points month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

Due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, production, sales and consumption of automobiles have been negatively affected and were very depressed in March.