China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stands at 1.8 in January

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 14:09:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Auto Dealer General Inventory Warning Index stood at 1.8 in January this year, up 23.3 percentage points year on year, while rising by 68.2 percent month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

As of the end of January, the inventory of automobile dealers was below that recorded at the end of December, while the sharp declines in vehicle sales resulted in rises in the inventory index. CADA has forecast that the overall inventory volume of passenger vehicles at the end of January was around 2.3 million units.


