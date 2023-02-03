China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index rises to 61.8 percent in Jan

﻿
China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 61.8 percent in January this year, up 3.5 percentage points year on year, while up 3.6 percentage points month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

There were New Year and Chinese New Year holidays in January, resulting in a smaller number of working days, negatively affecting purchasing activities in the vehicle market. However, during the Chinese New Year holiday, a greater number of consumers than expected went to vehicle dealers to see and choose cars, though most of them held a wait-and-see stance given the small discounts on offer. It is expected that business in the automobile distribution industry will improve in February.


