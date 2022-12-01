China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 65.3 percent in November

Thursday, 01 December 2022 10:59:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 65.3 percent in November this year, up 9.9 percentage points year on year, while up 6.3 percentage points month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In November, the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic exerted a negative impact on auto sales. For instance, 41.2 percent of interviewed dealers suffered from halts to business due to the closure of shops, while consumer demand for vehicles has been impacted. It is thought that vehicle sales in China will likely amount to 1.7 million units in November.