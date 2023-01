Wednesday, 04 January 2023 11:41:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 58.2 percent in December last year, up 2.1 percentage points year on year, while down 7.1 percentage points month on month, as announced by China Automobile Dealers Association.

The easing of Covid-19 measures in December contributed to the release of demand from consumers. Approaching the Chinese New Year holiday (January 21-27), some consumers may conclude purchases of vehicles, which will bolster the vehicle market.