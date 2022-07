Monday, 11 July 2022 11:04:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 1.36 percent in June this year, down 20.9 percent month on month, while down 8.1 percent year on year, returning to the reasonable level, as announced by China Automobile Dealers Association.

The lift of lockdown in Shanghai against the Covid-19 pandemic as of June 1 positively affected the auto market and contributed to the decline in inventory warning index.