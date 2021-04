Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:17:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase by 8.0 percent in 2021 amid decreasing pressure from inflation and the steadily declining leverage ratio at the macroeconomic level, though GDP growth will be higher earlier in the year and slower later, according to the Blueprint for the Economy issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS)

In the first quarter this year, China's GDP growth amounted to 18.3 percent.