Cargill Metals and Blastr Green Steel ink MoU for green steel production

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 12:35:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Cargill Metals has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel to supply steel made without fossil fuels in the Nordic region to meet growing global demand for green steel. Both companies share an ambition to drive significant reductions of carbon emissions in the steel industry, Cargill Metals stated.

Accordingly, the companies plan to combine the skills of both companies to accelerate the development of projects that enable significant carbon savings to the global steel industry. Cargill Metals will contribute in raw materials sourcing, ocean transportation and logistics, as well as development of green products for market, risk management and financing facilities, while Blastr Green Steel will contribute its industrial decarbonization expertise, entrepreneurial business skills, track record and access to capital within green energy and carbon abatement.

In the next phase of the cooperation, the companies will collaborate on sustainable supply chains, speed to market, technology risks and constraints, and on raising capital to finance the project development. 


