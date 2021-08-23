CARE Ratings: Indian crude steel production up 11.9% in July 2021

Monday, 23 August 2021 11:37:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian crude steel production in July 2021 was up 11.9 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, while finished steel production was up 10.6 percent, CARE Ratings said in a report on Monday, August 23.

According to the rating agency, when compared to July 2019, a pre-Covid year, crude steel production in July 2021 was up 3 percent and finished steel production up 4 percent.

During April-July of fiscal 2021-22, total crude steel production was recorded at 42.2 million mt up from 26 million mt in corresponding period of previous year. Finished steel production during April-July 2021-22 was recorded at 35.5 million mt, up from 22.2 million mt in corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Steel consumption in April-July was recorded at 33.1 million mt compared to 19.9 million mt in the corresponding previous period.