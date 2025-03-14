 |  Login 
Carajás Railroad blocked for six days

Friday, 14 March 2025 18:55:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Carajás Railroad in northern Brazil has been blocked for six days by local indigenous people demanding a renegotiation of an environmental agreement with Vale.

A federal court in Pará has ordered the railroad to be cleared, and Vale is seeking a peaceful resolution.

While the company hasn't reported any impact, analysts believe operations remain unaffected due to stockpiles at the Ponta da Madeira port.

Last year, the railroad transported 180 million mt of iron ore, accounting for 54 percent of Vale's production.


