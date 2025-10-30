Additional dam stability certified at Vale

The Brazilian mining agency, ANM, has lifted emergency level 1 for Vale's Dam #6 at the Águas Claras Mine in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, certifying its stability, after the completion of reinforcement work.

Additionally, specialized engineering teams responsible for the Periodic Dam Safety Review (RPSB) and the Regular Safety Inspection Report (RISR) conducted inspections, technical analyses, and validations, certifying that the structure meets all stability and safety criteria.



The decharacterization of Dam 6 is outlined in a Term of Commitment signed in May of this year with the Public Prosecutor's Office of Minas Gerais and the State of Minas Gerais.



The term was mediated by the State Environmental Foundation (FEAM) and the municipality of Nova Lima and stipulates the removal of all dams at the Águas Claras Mine.

