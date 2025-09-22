 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vale...

Vale completes JV with GIP in Aliança Geração de Energia

Monday, 22 September 2025 15:23:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Brazilian miner Vale has officially concluded the creation of a joint venture with US-based investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in Brazil-based electricity supplier Aliança Geração de Energia, according to local media reports. The move marks a key milestone in securing a stable supply of renewable energy for its operations in Brazil, while strengthening its long-term sustainability strategy.

Vale has received approximately $1 billion in cash and holds a 30 percent stake in the joint venture, while GIP will hold the remaining 70 percent.

Aliança Energia now fully consolidates the energy assets held by the Sol do Cerrado solar plant and the entirety of the Candonga Consortium, both in Minas Gerais, in addition to six other hydropower plants in the same state and three wind farms in Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará. The completion of this transaction ensures Vale’s energy supply at competitive costs and supports its commitment to a renewable energy matrix in Brazil.


Tags: Brazil South America M&A Vale 

Similar articles

Vale to establish JV in Aliança Geração de Energia with GIP

02 Apr | Steel News

Vale assumes full control of Baovale iron ore JV

10 Feb | Steel News

Vale receives approval to acquire minority equity in Anglo American mine in Brazil

17 Oct | Steel News

Vale and Apollo form JV at Vale Oman Distribution Center

07 Aug | Steel News

Vale to fully own energy supplier Aliança Geração de Energia

01 Apr | Steel News

Brazil approves ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of CSP for $2.2 billion

12 Jan | Steel News

Vale, POSCO and Dongkuk selling Brazilian slab plant to ArcelorMittal

28 Jul | Steel News

Vale concludes sale of stake at California Steel Industries to Nucor

02 Feb | Steel News

Vale denies interest in stake in Anglo American’s Minas-Rio iron ore project

29 Dec | Steel News

Brazil court sets condition for Vale’s acquisition of Ferrous Resources

21 Dec | Steel News