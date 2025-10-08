Vale expected to post positive operational performance for Q3

Analysts in Brazil believe that the country’s miner, Vale, will unveil a good operational performance for its iron ore unit on October 21 and a positive financial result on October 30, in reference to Q3 2025.

According to Itaú BBA bank, iron ore shipments should increase by 9.0 million mt to 85.9 million mt from Q2 2025, with average sales price increasing by $9.9/mt to $95/mt, and production costs declining by $1.5/mt to $24.8/mt, for iron ore delivered in the port.

For Q4 2025, the bank expects a seasonal increase in iron ore sales volume, with the possibility of higher unit prices compared to Q3 2025.

In relation to net profit, which includes the performance of all areas of Vale, the bank expects a decline on an annual basis of 17.5 percent to $1.99 billion for Q3 2025.