Vale production increased in the second quarter of 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 21:15:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner, Vale, produced 83.559 million mt of iron ore in Q2 2025, 3.7 percent more than in Q2 2024, while on a comparative basis the production of pellets declined by 11.7 percent to 7.850 million mt.

According to the company, the production of iron ore was positively impacted by the higher production of the Brucutu plant, in the southeast, with the commissioning of the fourth processing line during the period, coupled with a record production for a second quarter in the S11D complex in the north.

The production of pellets was reduced to stay in line with the new guidance of the company for its production in 2025, 31 to 35 million mt.

Iron ore sales declined by 3.1 percent to 77.346 million mt, with iron ore fines sales decliningby 1.2 percent to 67.678 million mt, pellet sales declining by 15.6 percent to 7.483 million mt, and ROM (Run of Mine) sales declining by 9.6 percent to 2.185 million mt.

The decline of iron ore fines sales is in line with the company’s strategy, focusing on the offer of products with lower iron contents.

The average CFR price achieved for iron ore fines declined by 13.3 percent to $85.1/mt, while the pellets price declined by 14.7 percent to $134.1/mt.


