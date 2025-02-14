Vale will launch expansion of Carajás iron ore production

On February 14, Vale will launch its Novo Carajás program, in the northern state of Pará, to increase the iron ore production in the state.

Along with the increase, Vale expects to meet the iron ore production targets unveiled in its strategic plan.

With investments estimated at $12 billion, part of which destined to increase its copper production in the state, the company hopes to achieve the 325 to 335 million mt of iron ore fines production in 2025, 340 to 360 million mt in 2026, and 360 million mt in 2030.

For agglomerated products, including pellets and briquettes, the plan has targets of 38 to 42 million mt in 2025, 45 to 50 million mt in 2026, and 60 to 70 million mt in 2030.

The Novo Carajás program includes investments in technology, health, safety, maintenance of equipment, and sustainability.

In 2024, Vale produced 328 million mt of iron ore fines, 178 million mt of which were in the Carajás mines.

The Brazilian president, Lula da Silva, confirmed its participation in the ceremony.