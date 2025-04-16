 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vale...

Vale production declined in the first quarter of 2025

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 18:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner, Vale, produced 67.664 million mt of iron ore in Q1 2025, 4.5 percent less than in Q1 2024, while on a comparative basis the production of pellets declined by 15.2 percent to 7.183 million mt.

According to the company, the production of iron ore was impacted by the volume of rain during the period, while the production of pellets was reduced due to the low availability of pellet feed grades.

Based on previously built stocks, iron ore sales increased by 3.6 percent to 66.141 million mt, with iron ore fines sales increasing by 8.0 percent to 56.762 million mt, pellet sales declining by 18.8 percent to 7.493 million mt, and ROM (Run of Mine) sales declining by 8.3 percent to 1.886 million mt.

The average CFR price achieved for iron ore fines declined by 9.8 percent to $90,8/mt, while the pellets price declined by 18.1 percent to $140.8/mt.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking Production Vale 

Similar articles

Vale’s iron ore output down 7.1 percent in H1, maintains guidance

21 Jul | Steel News

Vale to gradually restart operations at Itabira, maintains iron ore guidance

18 Jun | Steel News

Vale maintains iron ore guidance after Itabira mine closure

08 Jun | Steel News

Vale revises iron ore production guidance downwards

20 Apr | Steel News

Vale reports record iron ore output in 2014

19 Feb | Steel News

Vale prepares to start new Carajas Additional project

17 Oct | Steel News

POSCO breaks ground on Brazilian CSP slab mill

18 Jul | Steel News

Vale plans $21.4 billion company investments in 2012

29 Nov | Steel News

Brazil’s MMX incurs net loss despite record iron ore sales

09 Nov | Steel News

Vale develops new pig iron technology with Brazilian partners

22 Sep | Steel News