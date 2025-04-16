Vale production declined in the first quarter of 2025

The Brazilian miner, Vale, produced 67.664 million mt of iron ore in Q1 2025, 4.5 percent less than in Q1 2024, while on a comparative basis the production of pellets declined by 15.2 percent to 7.183 million mt.

According to the company, the production of iron ore was impacted by the volume of rain during the period, while the production of pellets was reduced due to the low availability of pellet feed grades.

Based on previously built stocks, iron ore sales increased by 3.6 percent to 66.141 million mt, with iron ore fines sales increasing by 8.0 percent to 56.762 million mt, pellet sales declining by 18.8 percent to 7.493 million mt, and ROM (Run of Mine) sales declining by 8.3 percent to 1.886 million mt.

The average CFR price achieved for iron ore fines declined by 9.8 percent to $90,8/mt, while the pellets price declined by 18.1 percent to $140.8/mt.