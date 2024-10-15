 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore production increases at Vale in Q3 2024

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 06:42:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian miner, Vale, produced 90.971 million mt of iron ore fines in Q3 2024, 5.5 percent more than in Q3 2023, while the production of pellets increased in the period by 12.9 percent to 10.363 million mt.

On a comparative basis, iron ore fines sales declined by 0.5 percent to 69.334 million mt, pellets sales increased by 17.8 percent to 10.143 million mt, and run-off-mine (ROM) iron ore sales increased by 5.3 percent to 2.351 million mt while the average sales price of the iron ore fines declined by 13.8 percent to $90.6/mt, and pellets declined by 8.1 percent to $148.2/mt. 

According to the company, the production of iron ore during Q3 was the highest for a quarter since Q4 2018.

The company recently unveiled a guidance for iron ore fines production in a range of 323 to 330 million mt for 2024.

When comparing numbers from Q3 2024 to those of the previous quarter, the iron ore production increased by 12.9 percent, the pellets production increased by 16.5 percent, iron ore fines sales increased by 1.2 percent, pellets sales increased by 14.4 percent, and ROM sales declined by 2.7 percent.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Production Vale 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 15, 2024

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2024 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore imports increase by 4.9 percent in January-September

15 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases week-on-week

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 14, 2024

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports higher steel production for January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 14, 2024 

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

IEEFA: BHP Billiton lags behind its peers on decarbonization

14 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian iron ore mining project needs $6.0 billion to start exports

11 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 11, 2024

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials