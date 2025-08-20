 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vale...

Vale achieves key progress in disaster prevention policy

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 18:14:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Vale, the Brazilian mining company, has announced the emergency level of the Forquilha III dam at the Fábrica mine in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, has been lowered from level 3 to level 2, following a decision by the Brazilian National Mining Agency (ANM). With this adjustment, Vale reports that it no longer manages any dams classified as emergency level 3, thereby meeting its strategic goal for 2025.

In addition, Vale has implemented the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) across all of its tailings dams and has successfully de-characterized 17 out of 30 such structures in Brazil. These measures were introduced in response to the Brumadinho Dam collapse in 2019, which stands as the deadliest occupational accident and second largest environmental disaster in Brazilian history.

The company also stated that it maintains continuous monitoring and control protocols for its dams, with operations running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.


Tags: Brazil South America Vale 

Similar articles

Net profit declines at Vale in Q2 2025

01 Aug | Steel News

Vale production increased in the second quarter of 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Vale aims to become the leading iron ore producer globally

01 Jul | Steel News

Vale plans to use dry processing at Carajás iron ore mines

27 Jun | Steel News

Brazil’s Vale secures dry bulk transport contract with S. Korea’s HMM

06 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price decreases slightly compared to last week

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declined during the week

24 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale has plans to introduce lower grade iron ore in the Asian market

20 May | Steel News

Net profit declines at Vale in Q1 2025

25 Apr | Steel News

Vale production declined in the first quarter of 2025

16 Apr | Steel News