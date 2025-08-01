Net profit declines at Vale in Q2 2025

The Brazilian miner, Vale, has posted a net profit of $2.135 billion for Q2 2025, 23 percent less than in Q1 2024.

Net sales revenues declined by 11 percent to $8.804 billion, production costs declined by 4.0 percent to $6.085 billion, the gross profit declined by 24 percent to $2.719 billion, and the EBITDA declined by 15 percent to $3.386 billion.

During the quarter, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 70 percent of the company’s EBITDA, while iron ore pellets were equivalent to 14 percent and other ferrous minerals to 3 percent.

The company sold 67.678 million mt of iron ore fines, 7.483 million mt of pellets and 2.977 million mt of run-of-mine (ROM) iron ore during the quarter, maintaining a target production range of 325-335 million mt for 2025.