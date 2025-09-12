Vale receives license for additional capacity at Serra Sul

The Brazilian miner, Vale, reported it has received the operating license for activities related to a new mine of Serra Sul, in the northern system, which will add an estimated 20 million mt per year of iron ore production capacity.

According to Vale, when completed, the project will not only increase significantly its production capacity but also serve as a strategic platform for the sustainable growth of its iron ore production in Brazil.

The operating license, issued by the environment institute, IBAMA, is considered by Vale as a milestone for the project, in line with the schedule, enabling the start of operations in the second half of 2026.

The project involves initiatives such as developing new mining areas, installing a new semi-mobile crusher, duplicating the existing long-distance conveyor belt, and implementing new processing lines at the plant, with investments of $2.8 billion.

The development of the project has already achieved 57 percent financial progress and 77 percent physical progress.