 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Net...

Net profit increases at Vale in Q3 2025

Friday, 31 October 2025 16:41:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner Vale has posted a net profit of $2.695 billion for Q3 2025, 13 percent more than Q3 2024.

Net sales revenues increased by 9 percent to $10.420 billion, production costs increased by 6.0 percent to $6.632 billion, the gross profit increased by 16 percent to $3.788 billion, and the EBITDA increased by 17 percent to $3.399 billion.  
 
During the quarter, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 78 percent of the company’s EBITDA, while iron ore pellets were equivalent to 12 percent and other ferrous minerals to 1 percent.  
 
The company sold 75.020 million mt of iron ore fines, 8.769 million mt of pellets, and 2.208 million mt of run-of-mine (ROM) iron ore during the quarter, maintaining a target production range of 325-335 million mt for 2025. 

Tags: Brazil South America Vale 

Similar articles

Additional dam stability certified at Vale

30 Oct | Steel News

Vale production increased for Q3 2025

22 Oct | Steel News

Vale expected to post positive operational performance for Q3

08 Oct | Steel News

Vale completes JV with GIP in Aliança Geração de Energia

22 Sep | Steel News

Vale receives license for additional capacity at Serra Sul

12 Sep | Steel News

Vale achieves key progress in disaster prevention policy

20 Aug | Steel News

Net profit declines at Vale in Q2 2025

01 Aug | Steel News

Vale production increased in the second quarter of 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Vale aims to become the leading iron ore producer globally

01 Jul | Steel News

Vale plans to use dry processing at Carajás iron ore mines

27 Jun | Steel News