Net profit increases at Vale in Q3 2025

The Brazilian miner Vale has posted a net profit of $2.695 billion for Q3 2025, 13 percent more than Q3 2024.

Net sales revenues increased by 9 percent to $10.420 billion, production costs increased by 6.0 percent to $6.632 billion, the gross profit increased by 16 percent to $3.788 billion, and the EBITDA increased by 17 percent to $3.399 billion.



During the quarter, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 78 percent of the company’s EBITDA, while iron ore pellets were equivalent to 12 percent and other ferrous minerals to 1 percent.

