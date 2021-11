Thursday, 18 November 2021 15:14:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Caofeidian district of Tangshan city, China - the country’s steelmaking hub - plans to increase crude steel production capacity to 20 million mt per year by 2025, while aiming to improve the quality of steel produced in Tangshan, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan for 2021-25 issued by Tangshan municipal government.

Currently, the annual steel capacity in the Caofeidian district amounts to 16.1 million mt. The Caofeidian district steel production base was set up in 2012.