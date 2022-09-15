Canadian new vehicle sales down 11.9 percent in July

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:54:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in July 2022 totaled 153,361 units, reflecting a decrease of 11.9 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 13.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in July totaled $6.95 billion, compared to $8.12 billion in June and $7.27 billion in July 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 102,057 units in July at a value of $5.45 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 33,120 units at a value of $1.49 billion.