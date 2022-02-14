﻿
English
Canadian new vehicle sales down 11.7 percent in December

Monday, 14 February 2022 22:04:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in December 2021 totaled 103,694 units, reflecting a decrease of 11.7 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 8.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in December totaled $5.65 billion, compared to $6.09 billion in November and $5.49 billion in December 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 81,232 units in December at a value of $4.58 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 22,462 units at a value of $1.06 billion.


Tags: automotive  North America  Canada  |  similar articles »


