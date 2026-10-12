Canada's iron and steel imports down 0.2 percent in August 2026

According to data from Statistics Canada, the country's iron and steel imports totaled 1.34 million mt in August 2026, down by 0.2 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $804.86 million in August 2026, compared to $834.54 million in the same month of 2025.

In the given month, Canada imported the most iron and steel from the US with 355,146 mt. Other top sources of imported iron and steel in August include South Korea with 21,230 mt.

In the January-August period, Canada's iron and steel imports amounted to 11.71 million mt, down by 14.0 percent year on year. By value, iron and steel imports totaled $6.34 billion in the first eight months of 2026, compared to $7.09 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.