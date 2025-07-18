Canada terminates provisional AD on corrosion-resistant steel from Turkey’s Borçelik

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has terminated the antidumping (AD) duty investigation against corrosion-resistant steel sheet from Turkey-based Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş.

The CBSA found that the products from Borçelik were not dumped. Provisional duties that have been collected since the preliminary determination will be refunded to the importers and will no longer continue to be imposed. The provisional duty imposed in April was at 22.9 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.40, 7210.49.00.50, 7210.49.00.60, 7210.49.00.70, 7210.61.00.10, 7210.61.00.20, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.10, 7212.20.00.20, 7212.20.00.30, 7212.20.00.40, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.20, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.30.00.40, 7212.50.00.30, 7212.50.00.40, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.50.00.60, 7225.91.00.10, 7225.91.00.20, 7225.91.00.30, 7225.91.00.40, 7225.92.00.10, 7225.92.00.20, 7225.92.00.30, 7225.92.00.40, 7226.99.00.11, 7226.99.00.12, 7226.99.00.13, and 7226.99.00.19.