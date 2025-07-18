 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada terminates provisional AD on corrosion-resistant steel from Turkey’s Borçelik

Friday, 18 July 2025 11:33:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has terminated the antidumping (AD) duty investigation against corrosion-resistant steel sheet from Turkey-based Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş.

The CBSA found that the products from Borçelik were not dumped. Provisional duties that have been collected since the preliminary determination will be refunded to the importers and will no longer continue to be imposed. The provisional duty imposed in April was at 22.9 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.40, 7210.49.00.50, 7210.49.00.60, 7210.49.00.70, 7210.61.00.10, 7210.61.00.20, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.10, 7212.20.00.20, 7212.20.00.30, 7212.20.00.40, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.20, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.30.00.40, 7212.50.00.30, 7212.50.00.40, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.50.00.60, 7225.91.00.10, 7225.91.00.20, 7225.91.00.30, 7225.91.00.40, 7225.92.00.10, 7225.92.00.20, 7225.92.00.30, 7225.92.00.40, 7226.99.00.11, 7226.99.00.12, 7226.99.00.13, and 7226.99.00.19.


Tags: Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada announces new measures to protect steel industry

17 Jul | Steel News

Canada launches AD and CVD probes against cast iron soil pipe from China

16 Jul | Steel News

Trump imposes 35 percent tariffs on Canadian imports starting August 1

14 Jul | Steel News

Canada concludes review on OCTG from China

11 Jul | Steel News

Canada extends preliminary decision period for AD probe against steel wire from 10 countries

09 Jul | Steel News

Canada imposes TRQs for non-FTA partners

02 Jul | Steel News

USW Canada: Government’s approach to US tariffs and dumped steel imports insufficient

26 Jun | Steel News

Canada plans new measures against dumped steel imports

13 Jun | Steel News

Canada launches AD probe against steel strapping from four countries and CVD probe for Chinese products

14 May | Steel News

US-Canada meetings uneventful, Trump to continue taxes on Canada

07 May | Steel News