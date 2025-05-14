Canada launches AD probe against steel strapping from four countries and CVD probe for Chinese products

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation on steel strapping from China, South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam and a countervailing duty (CVD) investigation on the given products from China. The investigations have been launched following a complaint filed by JEM Strapping Systems Inc.

Through these investigations, the CBSA will determine whether steel strapping from the four countries in question is being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether steel strapping imported from China is being subsidized. The CBSA will make a preliminary decision on August 11, 2025.

The products currently fall under the codes 7212.20.00.30, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.40.00.10, 7212.40.00.29, 7212.40.00.90, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.60.00.00, 7217.10.00.55, 7217.20.00.10, 7217.30.00.10, 7226.99.00.93, 7312.90.00.00, and 7326.20.00.00.