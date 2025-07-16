Canada launches AD and CVD probes against cast iron soil pipe from China

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations on cast iron soil pipe from China. The investigations have been launched following a complaint filed by Canada Pipe Company ULC, d/b/a Bibby‑Ste‑Croix.

Through these investigations, the CBSA will determine whether the given product from China is being sold at unfair prices in Canada and being subsidized. The CBSA will make a preliminary decision on September 24, 2025.

The products currently fall under the codes 7303.00.00.10 and 7303.00.00.90.