 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada launches AD and CVD probes against cast iron soil pipe from China

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 13:51:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations on cast iron soil pipe from China. The investigations have been launched following a complaint filed by Canada Pipe Company ULC, d/b/a Bibby‑Ste‑Croix.

Through these investigations, the CBSA will determine whether the given product from China is being sold at unfair prices in Canada and being subsidized. The CBSA will make a preliminary decision on September 24, 2025.

The products currently fall under the codes 7303.00.00.10 and 7303.00.00.90.


Tags: Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Trump imposes 35 percent tariffs on Canadian imports starting August 1

14 Jul | Steel News

Canada concludes review on OCTG from China

11 Jul | Steel News

Canada extends preliminary decision period for AD probe against steel wire from 10 countries

09 Jul | Steel News

Canada imposes TRQs for non-FTA partners

02 Jul | Steel News

USW Canada: Government’s approach to US tariffs and dumped steel imports insufficient

26 Jun | Steel News

Canada plans new measures against dumped steel imports

13 Jun | Steel News

Canada launches AD probe against steel strapping from four countries and CVD probe for Chinese products

14 May | Steel News

US-Canada meetings uneventful, Trump to continue taxes on Canada

07 May | Steel News

Canada launches AD probe against steel wire from 10 countries

24 Apr | Steel News

Canada grants certain reliefs to businesses in face of tariffs

23 Apr | Steel News