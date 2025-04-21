Canada issues preliminary AD duty on corrosion-resistant steel from Turkey’s Borçelik

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against corrosion-resistant steel sheet from Turkey-based Borçelik Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş.

The estimated dumping margin and provisional duty are at 22.9 percent for the company.

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.40, 7210.49.00.50, 7210.49.00.60, 7210.49.00.70, 7210.61.00.10, 7210.61.00.20, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.10, 7212.20.00.20, 7212.20.00.30, 7212.20.00.40, 7212.30.00.10, 7212.30.00.20, 7212.30.00.30, 7212.30.00.40, 7212.50.00.30, 7212.50.00.40, 7212.50.00.50, 7212.50.00.60, 7225.91.00.10, 7225.91.00.20, 7225.91.00.30, 7225.91.00.40, 7225.92.00.10, 7225.92.00.20, 7225.92.00.30, 7225.92.00.40, 7226.99.00.11, 7226.99.00.12, 7226.99.00.13, and 7226.99.00.19.