Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:37:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto sales are estimated to have amounted to 1.705 million units in October this year, down 11.9 percent year on year, while down 0.7 percent month on month, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

Auto retail sales in the fourth quarter this year will likely continue to face difficulties due to the supply shortage of electronic chips, though CADA said auto sales in the fourth quarter are expected to be better than in the third quarter.