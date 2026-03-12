CAAM: NEV sales in China down 6.9 percent in January-February

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 1.735 million units and 1.71 million units, down 8.8 percent and 6.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In February alone, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 694,000 units and 765,000 units, down 21.8 percent and 14.2 percent year on year, while down 33.3 percent and 19.0 percent month on month.

In the first two months this year, China’s new energy vehicles exports amounted to 583,000 units, up 1.1-fold year on year.

In February, China’s new energy vehicles exports totaled 282,000 units, up 1.1-fold year on year, while down 6.6 percent month on month.