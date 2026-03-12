 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 8.8 percent in January-February 2026

Thursday, 12 March 2026 09:24:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 4.122 million units and 4.152 million units, decreasing by 9.5 percent and 8.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the given period, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.352 million units, up 48.4 percent year on year.

In February alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.672 million units and 1.805 million units, declining by 20.5 percent and 15.2 percent year on year, while decreasing by 31.7 percent and 23.1 percent month on month, respectively. In February, China’s vehicle exports totaled 672,000 units, up 52.4 percent year on year, while down 1.4 percent month on month.

The transition stage of vehicle purchase subsidy policies and the Chinese New Year holiday contributed to the declines in vehicle sales in the first two months this year. CAAM said the vehicle market is expected to recover in March as local subsidy implementation details are finalized and more new vehicle models are launched. Vehicle sales are expected to increase in 2026.


