CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 3.9 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 660,000 units and 627,000 units, increasing by 7.0 percent and 3.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In February alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 273,000 units and 269,000 units, down 14.1 percent and 14.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 29.7 percent and 24.9 percent month on month, respectively.