In the January-September period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 8.316 million units and 8.32 million units, up 31.7 percent and 32.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, production and sales of NEVs totaled 1.307 million units and 1.287 million units, up 48.8 percent and 42.3 percent year on year, while up 19.7 percent and 17.0 percent month on month, respectively.